(2nd LD) Korean Series champions KT Wiz sign ex-MVP Park Byung-ho in free agency
(ATTN: ADDS comments by general manager, manager in paras 20-21, 23-26)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean baseball champions KT Wiz signed a two-time MVP Park Byung-ho in free agency on Wednesday, adding a veteran bat to a potent lineup in their repeat bid.
The Wiz said Park, once one of the most feared sluggers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), agreed to a three-year deal worth 3 billion won (US$2.5 million). Park had played for the Kiwoom Heroes since 2011, following a midseason trade from the LG Twins, save for a two-season stint with the Minnesota Twins.
The Wiz added that Park will receive 2 billion won in total salary, 700 million won in signing bonus and up to 300 million won in incentives.
Park, a five-time home run king, won the regular season MVP honors in 2012 and 2013, and has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his past eight seasons.
Before going overseas, Park had 52 home runs in 2014 and 53 dingers in 2015, becoming the first KBO player to launch 50 or more homers in consecutive seasons.
The 35-year-old has fallen on some hard times of late though. He batted only .227 in 118 games this year, ranking dead last among 54 qualified hitters. He only slugged at a .430 clip, his lowest ever in a full season.
Last year, Park was limited to 93 games due to injuries. He still hit 21 home runs and had 66 RBIs.
For his career, Park has 327 home runs and 956 RBIs in 1,314 games. A bulk of that production has come since Park, a 2004 draft choice by the LG Twins, became an everyday player for the first time in 2012, his first full campaign with the Heroes.
Since 2012, Park ranks second in the KBO with 290 home runs and 844 RBIs.
By signing Park, who was in Class C among free agents, the Wiz must pay the Heroes 2.25 billion won, or 1.5 times Park's previous salary, in compensation.
Park will become the next sage veteran figure in the Wiz clubhouse, following the retirement of the 40-year-old Yoo Han-joon.
Yoo, a former Wiz captain, only hit five homers in 104 regular season games this year but still batted .309 with a .409 on-base percentage. Yoo was also an immensely popular teammate and a fan favorite known for a hard-nosed work ethic.
Park may not match Yoo's batting average, but he brings much the same reputation, as a well-respected veteran who exudes professionalism.
"I am pleased to be joining the champions, and I want to thank the Wiz for the contract," Park said. "I'll try to help the team win another title next year."
Park posted two pages of a handwritten letter on the Instagram page of his agency, thanking Heroes' fans for their support over the past decade.
"Things didn't go the way I wanted them to the past two years, and I was disappointed with myself," Park wrote. "I am sure you were all upset and I am sorry that I didn't live up to your expectations. I am grateful that the KT Wiz still held me in high regard, and now I will try to reward their trust."
Though he was drafted by LG, it was as a member of the Heroes that Park blossomed into a superstar. He also got to play in the majors when the Heroes agreed to post him after the 2015 season.
"I was able to grow as a ball player thanks to unwavering support from the Heroes. I've played in the Korean Series with the team and even realized my dream of playing in the majors," Park wrote. "I will never forget what the Heroes have meant to me, and how much love all of you have given me over the years."
KT's general manager, Lee Soong-yong, said Park will slide into the heart of the lineup next year, and added Park's leadership will also play a major role on and off the field.
Lee also said he was impressed with Park's approach at the table. After the Wiz made Park an offer, the player told them he wanted to see where the Heroes stood, instead of jumping at that proposal.
"We respected his decision, and he wanted to stay loyal to the Heroes as much as possible," Lee said. "But we also said we didn't want this to drag into the new year. And Park kept Kiwoom in the loop all along. It showed me the kind of man he is. I am excited to have such a great person on our team."
Park will most likely hit behind Kang Baek-ho, emerging as one of the KBO's best hitters at age 22. Kang flirted with a .400 batting average this year before finishing with a still-strong .347 mark, the third highest in the KBO. He also knocked in a career-high 102 runs to rank second overall in the category. Kang was also inside the top five in hits, doubles, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Kang is the Wiz's everyday first baseman. KT manager Lee Kang-chul said he will not move Kang back to the outfield to make room for Park. Instead, Park will mostly be their designated hitter and spell Kang at first base from time to time. This setup will help keep Kang fresh, Lee added.
As for the batting order, Lee said he will make that decision after seeing everyone, including their new foreign player, Henry Ramos, in spring training.
Lee also wasn't overly concerned about Park's declining numbers from recent years.
"When you move to a new team, it can give you a fresh start," Lee said. "We're optimistic (about Park's future)."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)