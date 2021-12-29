Seoul stocks down late Thurs. morning on ex-dividend date
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded lower late Wednesday morning as stocks went ex-dividend and investors sat on the sidelines amid a lack of fresh market-moving events.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 28.08 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,992.16 points as of 11:10 a.m.
The market opened lower after Wall Street showed mixed results overnight, and has extended losses on heavy selling by foreign and institutional investors.
Most large-cap stocks lost ground, with financials, steelmakers and tech firms leading the fall.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 1.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.78 percent. Top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.94 percent, and Hyundai Motor went down 0.47 percent.
Kakao Bank lost 0.66 percent, and Kakao Pay tumbled 1.38 percent. KB Financial Group dived 3.38 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.00 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)