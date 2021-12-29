Go to Contents
Injunction against 'Snowdrop' dismissed, allowing broadcast of controversial show

18:06 December 29, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A court on Wednesday dismissed an injunction request against "Snowdrop," a TV series that has come under fire for allegedly distorting modern pro-democracy history, allowing the controversial show to air as scheduled.

Set against the background of the country's pro-democracy movement in the late 1980s, the show by JTBC has drawn controversy over its depiction of a fictional romance between a South Korean university student and a North Korean spy. A civic group recently filed the injunction over the program's supposed distortion of history perspective.

The Seoul Western District Court ruled the show is not likely to mislead viewers about the country's history of the pro-democracy movement, rejecting the injunction request.

"Even if 'Snowdrop' is based on a distorted historical viewpoint as claimed by the complaint, it is difficult to believe that viewers will blindly accept it," the court said.

The court also ruled that the civic group is not entitled to seek an injunction on behalf of the general public. Five episodes of the total 16-episode series starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have been aired so far.

A bus with an advertisement for 'Snowdrop,' a weekend TV series by JTBC, is seen in Seoul on Dec. 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

