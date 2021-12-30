Korean-language dailies

-- COVID-19 spread slowed, 'golden time' to respond to omicron has arrived (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Omicron sweeps through world, daily record of 1.49 mln test positive (Kookmin Daily)

-- CIO, prosecutors checked phone logs of Yoon and his wife: PPP (Donga llbo)

-- Lee at 36.8 pct over Yoon at 30.8 pct, lead almost matches margin of error: poll (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New daily record of 1.44 mln test positive as COVID-19 spreads rapidly across world (Segye Times)

-- CIO checked on Yoon and his wife: PPP (Chosun Ilbo)

-- CIO dug through phone records of Yoon and his wife: PPP (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- With no amendments to law on checking phone logs, 2.82 mln searches conducted with Yoon as top prosecutor (Hankyoreh)

-- Social distancing rules likely to be extended 2 weeks, business hours to be adjusted (Hankook libo)

-- Samsung's Chinese factory cuts production, casts cloud over chip supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung in talks to take over global pharmaceutical company Biogen (Korea Economic Daily)

