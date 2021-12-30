(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 30)

In July 2015, Japan acknowledged that Koreans and others were forced to work "against their will" in the 1940s and promised to establish an information center to honor the victims and inform visitors of the historical facts. Japan's move came in line with its efforts to register 23 sites, including Hashima Island, as a legacy of the country's Meiji Industrial Revolution. Tokyo, however, invited anger from other countries including Korea for failing to keep its pledge.