(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 30)

The prosecution dilly-dallied on investigations from the beginning despite a deepening public outrage at huge profits enjoyed by a precious few. It took one month for the top law enforcement agency to set up a team of investigators to look into the case. It took two more weeks until prosecutors raided the Seongnam City Hall, where former mayor Lee Jae-myung, now presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party (DP), approved the project. Only five suspects -- including Yoo Dong-gyu, former head of the Seongnam Development Corporation (SDC), and Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu, an asset management company at the center of the scandal -- are on trial now.