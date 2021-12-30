DL E&C wins 1.6 tln-won Russia plant order
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- DL E&C, South Korea's fifth-largest builder, said Thursday it has received a 1.6 trillion-won (US$1.35 billion) order to build a gas processing plant in Russia by February 2025.
DL E&C, formerly the construction division of Daelim Industrial Co., obtained the order from China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven, Ltd. (CC7), the company said in a regulatory filing.
CC7 won the broader Russian plant project from the Russian oil and gas company Baltic Chemical Complex LLC. (BCC) and signed the plant's planning and procurement deal with DL E&C, it said.
BCC is a subsidiary of Russian gas and oil company RusGazDobycha.
If completed, the plant will be capable of processing natural gas into 3 million tons of polyethylene, 120,000 tons of butene and 50,000 tons of hexene a year, the filing said.
(END)