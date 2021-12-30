Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
------------------------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 5,000 for the second day in a row Thursday as authorities weigh whether to extend the current social distancing rules amid concerns over the omicron variant and critical cases.
The country added 5,037 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,930 local infections, raising the total caseload to 625,967, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------------------
Top N. Korean officials join discussions on major policies for 2022 at party plenary
SEOUL -- North Korea had high-profile discussions on key policy issues for 2022 during a year-end plenary session of the Workers' Party, with senior officials, including those in charge of inter-Korean relations and foreign affairs in attendance, according to its state media Thursday.
The North convened a third day of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee on Wednesday, during which "sectional workshops" continued from the previous day to "map out plans according to the fighting policies set forth" by leader Kim Jong-un, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
------------------------------
U.S. declines comment on Chung's remarks about end of war declaration agreement
WASHINGTON -- The United States declined to directly comment on any progress made on a draft for an end to the Korean War declaration professed by the South Korean foreign minister on Wednesday, only saying the U.S. remains committed to dialogue with North Korea.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday (Seoul time) said South Korea and the U.S. have already reached a de facto agreement on the draft of a declaration to formally end the Korean War.
------------------------------
(2nd LD) Industrial output rises by most in 17 months in Nov. amid economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output increased by the most in 17 months in November in the latest sign that economic recovery momentum has been extended despite the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
Industrial output grew 3.2 percent in November from the previous month, a turnaround from a 1.9 percent on-month fall in October, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
------------------------------
Seoul stocks nearly flat late morning in this year's final trading session
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Thursday morning as investors took to the sidelines in the final trading session of the year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 0.70 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,993.99 points as of 11:10 a.m.
------------------------------
Short tracker Shim Suk-hee declines to appeal Olympic ban, considers other options
SEOUL -- South Korean Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee has declined to appeal a recent two-month ban, an official confirmed Thursday, though the skater is mulling other options to get herself reinstated for the Beijing Winter Games in February.
The Korea Skating Union (KSU) slapped Shim with the two-month penalty on Dec. 21, over her disparaging remarks on South Korean teammates and coaches in text messages during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Shim had until Wednesday to submit her appeal to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), and an official from the national Olympic body said Thursday the skater hadn't done so.
------------------------------
Ex-President Park Geun-hye to be set free under presidential pardon
SEOUL -- Former President Park Geun-hye was to be set free Thursday night under a presidential pardon, after four years and nine months of imprisonment following her impeachment and ouster from office for corruption.
The 69-year-old Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption and an influence-peddling scandal involving a close friend accused of manipulating her.
------------------------------
Gov't hints at easing real estate tax for temporary multiple homeowners
SEOUL -- The government on Thursday hinted at easing a real estate holding tax for those who have become temporary multiple homeowners following a call from the ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
"There are some positive sides (of Lee's proposal)," Koo Yun-cheol, Minister for Government Policy Coordination, said in a MBC radio interview.
------------------------------
PPP floor leader demands meeting with Moon over allegations of surveillance
SEOUL -- The floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday demanded a meeting with President Moon Jae-in following revelations that a state investigative agency checked the phone records of its presidential nominee, the nominee's wife and dozens of party lawmakers.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has come under fire over revelations that it obtained the phone records of journalists in an alleged attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media.
------------------------------
S. Korea starts construction of 2nd 3,600-ton-class SLBM submarine
SEOUL -- South Korea has started the construction of a new 3,600-ton-class military submarine with improved ballistic missile capabilities, officials said Thursday.
The second unit of Changbogo-III Batch-II class submarine, boasting advanced combat capabilities and sonar systems, is set to be built by 2026 and handed over to the Navy in 2028, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
(END)