Mobile disaster alerts likely to fall next year: interior ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The government will seek to revise laws to allow smaller administrative units to send mobile disaster alerts to residents in their jurisdiction as part of efforts to ensure such message are sent to more specific targets, officials said Thursday.
The interior ministry plans to seek a revision of the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety next year to enable smaller administrative units, rather than the current city governments and ward offices, to send emergency messages, officials said.
The measure is expected to lead to people receiving fewer messages.
The ministry also plans to allow governors and mayors to make disaster declarations. Currently, only the interior minister has the right to make such declarations.
With the change, the local governments will be able to mobilize the workforce and materials needed for disaster response, issue travel restriction recommendations and ask schools to close temporarily.
