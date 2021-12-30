Moon to make final New Year's address early next week
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver his last New Year's address as president early next week, a senior presidential official said Thursday.
The New Year's address will be delivered at 10 a.m. on Monday and Moon is expected to emphasize importance of national unity, the official said on the condition of anonymity.
After delivering the speech for some 20 minutes, Moon will have a virtual New Year greeting with heads of the government, the judiciary and the National Assembly as well as senior politicians and business leaders, the official said.
Moon, whose single, five-year term ends in May, has vowed to do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.
