CIO chief defends phone log collection, refutes opposition suppression accusation
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The head of a state anti-corruption investigation agency on Thursday defended his agency's collection of phone logs of main opposition presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol and other opposition lawmakers, claiming it is essentially standard practice among law enforcement agencies.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has come under fire following claims by the People Power Party (PPP) that the agency obtained phone records of dozens of its lawmakers in an alleged attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media.
Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, were among those subject to the alleged "surveillance," the PPP said.
In a parliamentary judiciary committee meeting, CIO chief Kim Jin-wook defended his office's phone log collection activities and claimed the PPP's accusation of opposition oppression was "excessive."
"Since the prosecution service and police also do it often, why is only the CIO being accused of surveillance?" Kim said when pressed by opposition lawmakers
He said the CIO collected Yoon's communication records three times and that of the candidate's wife in a single instance. He claimed prosecutors collected phone logs of Yoon and the wife four and five times, respectively.
Kim said he believes the activities were carried out in connection with the CIO's probe into allegations that the prosecution colluded with the PPP to attempt to investigate pro-government figures when Yoon was prosecutor-general last year.
The CIO, according to Kim, has also collected records of Park Jie-won, the head of the National Intelligence Service who is also under a separate CIO investigation over political meddling allegations.
