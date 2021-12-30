Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
CIO chief defends phone log collection, refutes opposition suppression accusation
SEOUL -- The head of a state anti-corruption investigation agency on Thursday defended his agency's collection of phone logs of main opposition presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol and other opposition lawmakers, claiming it is essentially standard practice among law enforcement agencies.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has come under fire following claims by the People Power Party (PPP) that the agency obtained phone records of dozens of its lawmakers in an alleged attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media.
Moon to make final New Year's address early next week
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver his last New Year's address as president early next week, a senior presidential official said Thursday.
The New Year's address will be delivered at 10 a.m. on Monday and Moon is expected to emphasize importance of national unity, the official said on the condition of anonymity.
After delivering the speech for some 20 minutes, Moon will have a virtual New Year greeting with heads of the government, the judiciary and the National Assembly as well as senior politicians and business leaders, the official said.
Lee voices opposition to diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Thursday South Korea should not diplomatically boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.
"The United States has never officially asked us to join in the boycott," Lee said at a meeting with editors at newspapers and broadcasters.
Yoon says he wants to meet ex-President Park
DAEGU -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he wants to pay a visit to former President Park Geun-hye when she recovers her health, as Park was to be set free later in the day under a presidential pardon.
Park's release puts Yoon in an awkward position as he headed the investigation of Park's corruption scandal in 2016 that eventually led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment.
Lee widens lead over Yoon to 11 percentage points: survey
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has widened his lead over his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol to 11 percentage points in a hypothetical four-way race, a survey showed Thursday.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party garnered 39 percent support against Yoon of the conservative People Power Party's 28 percent, according to the survey of 1,000 adults conducted Monday through Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
One Army soldier wounded in mine accident
SEOUL -- An Army service member suffered an injury in a land mine explosion near the inter-Korean border Thursday, an official said.
The detonator of the Claymore directional anti-personnel mine exploded at the front-line Army base in Yanggu, 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, when the troops were inspecting their equipment.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end lower in final trading session of 2021
SEOUL -- The South Korean stock market finished the final session of the year with lackluster trading Thursday as investors took to the sidelines amid a lack of market-moving events. The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 15.64 points, or 0.52 percent, to finish at 2,977.65. The index marked a 3.63 percent growth compared with last year's closing of 2,873.47.
