07:08 December 31, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Neighborhood clinics to join COVID-19 home treatment management (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Those favoring stability in state affairs outnumber those wanting judgment on current gov't: poll (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol clash head-on over 'CIO's checking of phone records' (Donga llbo)
-- 4-person cap on private gatherings, 9 p.m. curfew on restaurant, cafe hours to be extended for 2 more weeks: poll (Seoul Shinmun)
-- CIO's checks on phone logs emerges as election-season hot-button issue (Segye Times)
-- CIO chief says '135 checks on phone records in first half of this year, much more in latter half' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- CIO's 'indiscriminate search,' it steps into election mire (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Anti-democracy, anti-journalism, ahistorical ... Yoon Suk-yeol's 'distorted perception' (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition party says it's 'gov't agency's illicit, indiscriminate surveillance'; Kim Jin-wook asks 'why should only CIO's checks on phone logs be criticized as surveillance?' (Hankook libo)
-- Moon gov't reaffirms nuclear phase-out stance, excludes atomic energy generation from green financing (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Experts say home prices will rise next year though increase rate may slow (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Virus response is evolving with Omicron: gov't (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Consumption falls by most in 16 months (Korea Herald)
-- 'Choosing between US, China is disgraceful,' Lee says (Korea Times)
(END)

