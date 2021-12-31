(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 31)
Policy flip-flops
: Government should not try to influence election
The Moon Jae-in administration has come under attack again for changing its policies too easily and too abruptly, in an apparent bid to turn the ongoing presidential race in the ruling party candidate's favor. It appears to be doing everything it can to help Lee Jae-myung, the candidate of the governing Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), win in the March 9 poll.
The latest of these policy flip-flops is the government's decision to increase electricity and city gas prices by 10.6 percent and 16.2 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of next year after the election. The decision came Wednesday, one week after the government announced a plan to freeze utility rates in the first half of 2022. Officials said the freeze was aimed at easing the people's financial burden amid the COVID-19 pandemic and curbing inflationary pressure following a surge in overall consumer prices.
However, critics accused the government of trying to control utility rates in a move to create favorable conditions for candidate Lee, with less than three months left before the election. The Moon administration was also seen trying to ensure that its nuclear energy phase-out policy would not lead to higher electricity rates.
It is reckless and irresponsible to delay the utility rate hike until after the election. It could be seen as a populist gimmick aimed at wooing votes for Lee. The Moon administration should maintain political neutrality in elections. Yet it has given the impression that it is trying to influence the presidential election with populist policies that could violate fairness.
By announcing the hike plan, the government has only proven that it can no longer kick the can down the road. It already allowed the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) to link electricity rates to fluctuating fuel prices on international markets. Soaring prices of oil, coal and gas are now raising pressure on the corporation to increase the rates.
However, the government has been freezing electricity rates for the past four years to avoid a public backlash against President Moon's nuclear phase-out policy. Now it has come to admit belatedly that reducing nuclear power and increasing renewable energy will inevitably raise people's utility bills. KEPCO's operating loss is predicted to snowball to over 6 trillion won ($5 billion) next year after suffering an estimated 4.38 trillion won loss this year.
The government knows better than anyone else that keeping electricity rates far lower than market prices will only force the state utility into bankruptcy. It is somewhat fortunate to raise the rates although belatedly. However, it is regrettable to see that consumers will have to shoulder the burden of the government's ill-conceived energy policies. It is all the more so as the administration and the DPK have already agreed to freeze property taxes on homeowners next year to ease their financial burden, another policy flip-flop aimed at raising candidate Lee's chances in the election.
