(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 31)

CIO head Kim defended the legitimacy of its spying activities. But he avoided answering questions about why it spied on conservative journalists, saying, "The case is under investigation." How long can the CIO avoid questions with such pitiful excuses? An anti-corruption unit of the police has launched an investigation of the CIO after a civic group accused it of spying on private citizens. If the agency cannot explain its suspicious acts, Kim must take responsibility once and for all.

