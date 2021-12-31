Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

Military reports 22 more COVID-19 cases

11:09 December 31, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases, including 21 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,257.

Of the new cases, 16 are from the Army and two from the Navy, two from the Air Force and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the defense ministry said.

Currently, 272 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,457 are breakthrough cases.

Soldiers purchase tickets at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul, in the Oct. 3, 2021, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK