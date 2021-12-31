Military reports 22 more COVID-19 cases
11:09 December 31, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases, including 21 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,257.
Of the new cases, 16 are from the Army and two from the Navy, two from the Air Force and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the defense ministry said.
Currently, 272 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,457 are breakthrough cases.
