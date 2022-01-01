Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:01 January 01, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-10 Cloudy 20

Incheon 01/-8 Cloudy 20

Suwon 02/-10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 20

Daejeon 03/-9 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 02/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-7 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-5 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/03 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/-7 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/-4 Cloudy 20

