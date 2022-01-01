Korean-language dailies

-- Need to harness wind, solar power to achieve net zero carbon emissions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Social distancing extended for 2 weeks, compensation to be paid to small merchants (Kookmin Daily)

-- China expected to retaliate against closer Seoul-Washington ties: professor (Donga llbo)

-- Lee leads Yoon 35.5 pct to 30.9 pct with Ahn at 10.3 pct (Segye Times)

-- 550,000 small biz owners to each receive 5 million-won compensation (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biggest inflation in 10 years, upward trend to continue this year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Dream of peace on Korean Peninsula (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee leads Yoon 34.3 pct to 28.7 pct (Hankook libo)

-- Survey shows S. Koreans proud of eminence of top Korean firms, digitization (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Need to nurture 'tiger' firms capable of surviving global jungle (Korea Economic Daily)

