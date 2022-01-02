Today in Korean History

2009 -- South Korea's main opposition lawmakers scuffle violently with security guards, who attempt to end the lawmakers' sit-in protest at the parliamentary speaker's podium, in a move to help push through bills initiated by President Lee Myung-bak. Democratic Party (DP) legislators occupied the parliament's plenary session hall for more than a week to prevent the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) from initiating a free trade deal with the United States and other bills for a vote. More than 150 security guards stormed the building in four separate attempts to remove the DP lawmakers from the National Assembly's main chamber, leaving one lawmaker, some 20 aides and guards with minor injuries.

