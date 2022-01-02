(LEAD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details; ADDS byline)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military announced Sunday an unidentified person crossed the eastern inter-Korean land border into North Korea the previous night despite its eleventh-hour efforts to stop the move.
The person was spotted moving into the North across the Military Demarcation Line at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, some 80 minutes after being detected by surveillance equipment installed on the heavily fortified border, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The JCS has yet to identify the person, with an investigation under way, its officials said.
After first detecting the person in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas at around 9:20 p.m., the military authorities sent troops to the scene to capture the person but failed, according to the JCS.
In a fact-finding process later, the authorities used monitoring equipment to find the person breaking through the barbed-wire fence to enter the DMZ at around 6:40 p.m. -- an indication they remained unaware of the border breach for several hours.
"We launched the operation to capture the person in the DMZ. But due to various geographical conditions, including the mountain terrain, we failed to do so," a JCS official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
On Sunday morning, the South Korean authorities sent a message to the North over the incident through a western military communication line, the official said.
The fate of the person was not immediately confirmed amid reports the North has a "shoot-to-kill" policy in place as part of tougher border control measures against COVID-19.
In September 2020, a South Korean fisheries official was apparently shot dead by the North's border guard after disappearing from a patrol ship near the Yellow Sea border.
The latest incident came in spite of the South Korean military's pledge to overhaul its border defense system with stronger surveillance equipment to forestall any security lapses in the wake of earlier border breaches.
In February last year, a North Korean man swam ashore into the South undetected, leading Defense Minister Suh Wook to offer a public apology. In November 2020, another North Korean civilian crossed the inter-Korean border undeterred.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)