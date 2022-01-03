Samsung to show new TVs with better picture quality, smarter features at CES 2022
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will unveil its 2022 TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week, including Micro LED and Neo QLED TVs in various sizes and with advanced features aimed at improving life at home amid the raging pandemic.
The introduction of its latest TV products at the global appliances trade show, set to run from Jan. 5-7, comes as the tech giant aims to achieve its long-term vision, "Screens Everywhere, Screens for All," and to solidify its presence in the high-end global TV market.
Samsung will unveil the 110-inch Micro LED TV model with better resolution and two new sizes, 101 inch- and 89-inch models, for the first time.
Micro LED TVs, Samsung's answer to compete against OLED TVs, dominated by its domestic rival LG Electronics Inc., use micrometer-sized self-illuminating LED chips as singular pixels and provide better brightness and higher clarity, according to the company.
The new models come with expanded color ranges enabling images that are more true to life and with optimal high-dynamic range (HDR), which offers better clarity in shadows, Samsung said.
Also, they support Art Mode, which serves as a digital canvas, and Multi View Mode offering four different screens simultaneously.
Samsung's Neo QLED TV, which made its debut at the First Look event ahead of last year's all-digital CES, has significantly improved in terms of color resolution and sound system, the company said, using technologies such as Real Depth Enhancer, which analyzes regions of each image and automatically adjusts the contrast for a greater sense of depth.
The Neo QLED TV uses Quantum Mini LEDs, which reveal accurate and sophisticated image detailing while keeping precise backlight control, and delivers immersive viewing experiences, Samsung said, taking its flagship QLED TV to "the next level."
The tech giant's new TVs also come with smarter "Smart Hub," the intelligent menu system that analyzes users' tastes and automatically recommends content from streaming services. Some of Samsung's high-end TV models are also fitted with the Internet of Things technologies, making it easier to directly control connected devices at home.
To tap into the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Samsung's Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs can not only display digital artworks on screen, but also allow users to trade NFTs through the built-in NFT platform in the comfort of one's home.
Also, Samsung's Lifestyle TV series -- The Frame, The Serif and The Sero -- have been upgraded with advanced matte display technologies to reduce blue light and relieve eye fatigue, thereby offering a comfortable viewing experience, the company said.
