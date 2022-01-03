Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea's plenary meeting focuses on food, virus, skips messages on S. Korea, U.S. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Young adults gather at 'guesthouse' for brighter future (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung 39.9 pct, Yoon Suk-yeol 30.2 pct (Donga llbo)

-- Are you lonely in hyper-connected era? (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling, opposition party compete on extra budget ahead of presidential election (Segye Times)

-- 'Korea within China' gets smaller, 'China within Korea' gets bigger (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee 39.4 pct, Yoon 29.9 pct; 20s, 30s turn their backs (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- We can only survive when climate change ends (Hankyoreh)

-- We asked young adults, 'What is a home?' (Hankook libo)

-- Soft power is new direction for S. Korea, which achieved high growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SMRs to change world in era of carbon neutrality (Korea Economic Daily)

