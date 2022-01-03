Go to Contents
06:57 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea's plenary meeting focuses on food, virus, skips messages on S. Korea, U.S. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Young adults gather at 'guesthouse' for brighter future (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung 39.9 pct, Yoon Suk-yeol 30.2 pct (Donga llbo)
-- Are you lonely in hyper-connected era? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition party compete on extra budget ahead of presidential election (Segye Times)
-- 'Korea within China' gets smaller, 'China within Korea' gets bigger (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee 39.4 pct, Yoon 29.9 pct; 20s, 30s turn their backs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- We can only survive when climate change ends (Hankyoreh)
-- We asked young adults, 'What is a home?' (Hankook libo)
-- Soft power is new direction for S. Korea, which achieved high growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SMRs to change world in era of carbon neutrality (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Unvaccinated are welcome, get a free coffee, at one cafe (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- The perils, promises omicron holds for 2022 (Korea Herald)
-- Koreans pin high hopes on watershed presidential election (Korea Times)
(END)

