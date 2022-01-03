Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding targets 44.9 tln won in 2022 sales

08:57 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it is targeting 44.9 trillion won (US$37.7 billion) in sales this year on improving demand for ships amid the prolonged pandemic.

KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. – under its wing.

The sales target is up 5.5 percent from the KSOE's 42.59 trillion won last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

But Korea Shipbuilding has set an annual order target of $4.6 billion in 2022, lower than $5.5 billion a year earlier.

