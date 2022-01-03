Moon says to continue efforts to bring sustainable peace on Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday he will continue efforts to bring sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula until his term ends, calling for dialogue and cooperation with North Korea.
In his final New Year's speech as president, Moon admitted South Korea still has a long way to go to improve inter-Korean relations, despite many achievements during his five-year term.
"I will not stop efforts to institutionalize sustainable peace," Moon said in the nationally televised address, adding South Korea will make final efforts for normalization of inter-Korean relations and a path toward irreversible peace.
If Seoul and Pyongyang "resume dialogue and cooperation, the international community will respond," he said.
Moon, however, did not mention an end-of-war declaration in his speech.
Moon's speech came after North Korea wrapped up a key party meeting but stopped short of providing the outside world with fresh clues to its key policies related to inter-Korean ties and denuclearization talks with the United States.
