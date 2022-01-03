Go to Contents
Lee leads Yoon by up to 9.7 percentage points: polls

10:22 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung led his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol in four public opinion surveys published Monday, with a lead of between 1.7 and 9.7 percentage points.

According to a survey conducted by Realmeter from Dec. 26-31, Lee of the Democratic Party earned 40.9 percent support, compared with Yoon of the People Power Party's 39.2 percent.

The survey was conducted on 3,037 adults nationwide and had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Lee overtook Yoon among voters in their 20s, an age group considered to hold the swing vote, with 33.6 percent against Yoon's 28 percent.

This graphic image shows (from L to R) presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party. (Yonhap)

A survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute showed Lee leading Yoon 41 percent to 37.1 percent.

This poll was conducted on Dec. 31-Jan. 1 on 1,002 adults nationwide and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

In a survey by Embrain Public conducted on Dec. 30-31, however, Lee's lead over Yoon widened significantly to 9.5 percentage points, with the liberal candidate gaining 39.4 percent and his conservative rival posting 29.9 percent.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, posted a double-digit figure of 10.1 percent, while Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party earned 5.7 percent.

The survey was conducted on 1,010 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Meanwhile, a survey by Research & Research conducted on Dec. 30 - Jan. 1 put Lee ahead of Yoon by 9.7 percentage points, with 39.9 percent against Yoon's 30.2 percent.

The survey was conducted on 1,012 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

