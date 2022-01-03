Seoul stocks open higher on 1st session of 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Monday, the first trading session of 2022, led by tech and chemical advances.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.4 points, or 0.89 percent, to 3,004.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Trading started an hour later at 10 a.m. on Monday due to the New Year's opening ceremony, and will close at 3:30 p.m.
The main key index topped the 3,000-point mark on the back of rosy expectations of corporate earnings.
Most large caps traded higher, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics adding 1.28 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increasing 0.76 percent.
Electric car battery maker LG Chem gained 1.46 percent, internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.26 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.1 won to the U.S. dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session's close.
