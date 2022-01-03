Go to Contents
Military reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

10:29 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported eight additional COVID-19 cases, including seven breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,311.

Of the new cases, five are from the Army, one from the Navy, one from the Air Force and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.

Currently, 240 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,507 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier purchases a ticket at Seoul Station in central Seoul, in this file photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
