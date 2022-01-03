Military reports 8 more COVID-19 cases
10:29 January 03, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported eight additional COVID-19 cases, including seven breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,311.
Of the new cases, five are from the Army, one from the Navy, one from the Air Force and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.
Currently, 240 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,507 are breakthrough cases.
