(LEAD) Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11

"At Samsung, we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to even more people," Roh Tae-moon, president and head of the MX business, said. "We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans -- because we're focused on delivering a smartphone that meets their most important needs.

