Seoul stocks trim gains late Mon. morning on 1st session of 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of its earlier gains late Monday morning, the first trading session of 2022, as tech gains slowed.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 7.15 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,984.8 as of 11:20 a.m.
Trading started an hour later at 10 a.m. Monday due to the New Year's opening ceremony and will close at 3:30 p.m.
The KOSPI came off to a strong start amid rosy expectations of corporate earnings. The key index briefly topped the 3,000-point mark on tech and chemical advances.
The main key index pared most of its gains in the late morning as tech large caps trimmed gains on institutional selling.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.89 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.38 percent.
Electric car battery maker LG Chem gained 0.65 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.66 percent.
Among losers, internet portal operator Naver lost 0.53 percent, and Samsung SDI retreated 1.68 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,191.3 won to the U.S. dollar, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)