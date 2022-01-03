Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Motor #2022 target

(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia aim to sell 7.47 mln vehicles in 2022

16:09 January 03, 2022

(ATTN: REWRITES throughout)

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Monday they are aiming to sell a combined 7.47 million vehicles this year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortages.

The sales target is 12 percent higher than their sales of 6.67 million vehicles last year.

The two South Korean carmakers aim to sell 1.29 million units in the domestic market and 6.18 million autos in overseas markets in 2022.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK