Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai #sales

Hyundai's Dec. sales fall 11 pct amid chip shortage

15:47 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 11 percent last month from a year earlier amid global chip shortages.

Hyundai Motor sold 334,242 vehicles in December, down from 375,193 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 3.5 percent to 66,112 units from 68,486 during the mentioned period, as the lack of semiconductor parts continued to affect vehicle production and sales, it said.

Overseas sales also dropped 13 percent to 268,130, from 306,707 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

For the whole of 2021, Hyundai's overall sales rose 3.9 percent to 3.89 million autos from 3.74 million units a year earlier.

It has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new G90 sedan under its independent Genesis brand. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK