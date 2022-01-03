Kia's Dec. sales fall 4 pct on chip shortage
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its sales fell 4 percent last month from a year earlier as the global chip shortage continued to affect its production.
Kia sold 208,965 vehicles in December, down from 217,751 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 23 percent on-year to 47,789 units last month from 38,857, while exports declined 9.9 percent to 161,176 from 178,894 during the cited period, it said.
Continued chip shortages and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases had an impact on its vehicle sales last month, Kia said, adding it will adjust the production schedules to minimize the impact of part shortages on its production.
For all of 2021, sales rose 6.5 percent to 2.78 million autos from 2.61 million units in 2020.
