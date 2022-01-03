Go to Contents
Renault Samsung's Dec. sales jump 42 pct on exports

16:21 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday its vehicle sales jumped 41 percent last month from a year earlier on robust exports.

Renault Samsung sold 12,718 vehicles in December, up from 9,016 units a year earlier despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 11 percent on-year to 7,162 units from 8,010, but exports soared to 5,556 units from 1,006 on strong demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUV models, it said.

For the whole of 2021, sales climbed 14 percent to 132,769 autos from 116,166 in 2020.

This file photo, provided by Renault Samsung, shows the XM3 compact SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

