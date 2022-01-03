SD Biosensor exports US$117 mln worth of COVID-19 test kits to Canadian firm
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a local developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Monday it has signed a contract with a Canadian company to supply rapid COVID-19 nasal test kits in a deal valued at US$117 million.
The South Korean company made the announcement in a regulatory filing, without providing details on the name of the buyer or the amount of the supply. The items are expected to be shipped before the end of next month.
The Suwon-based company is among the first South Korean developers that were granted the emergency use authorization to produce COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test kits in the early days of the pandemic outbreak last year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)