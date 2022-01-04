Korean-language dailies

-- PPP campaign dissolves; Yoon says it's his fault (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon's campaign leaders offer to resign in personnel overhaul (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'PPP to change everything except Yoon,' chaos 2 months ahead of presidential election (Donga llbo)

-- PPP to change everything except Yoon in desperate remedy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Main opposition party overhauls election campaign amid crisis (Segye Times)

-- Yoon says election feud is his fault, vows to draw conclusion soon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon says it's his fault; election campaign overhauled (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Main opposition party reforms election campaign over crisis stemming from Yoon (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon apologized, but 'reform storm' in darkness (Hankook libo)

-- Trash as big as the size of Yeouido piles up (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. expert says next five years will see real war of electric cars (Korea Economic Daily)

