Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:59 January 04, 2022

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- PPP campaign dissolves; Yoon says it's his fault (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's campaign leaders offer to resign in personnel overhaul (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'PPP to change everything except Yoon,' chaos 2 months ahead of presidential election (Donga llbo)
-- PPP to change everything except Yoon in desperate remedy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Main opposition party overhauls election campaign amid crisis (Segye Times)
-- Yoon says election feud is his fault, vows to draw conclusion soon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says it's his fault; election campaign overhauled (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party reforms election campaign over crisis stemming from Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon apologized, but 'reform storm' in darkness (Hankook libo)
-- Trash as big as the size of Yeouido piles up (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. expert says next five years will see real war of electric cars (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- PPP campaign gets more chaotic with a major overhaul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Feuding, gaffes, falling support put opposition campaign in crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Opposition party seeks breakthrough by overhauling campaign (Korea Times)
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK