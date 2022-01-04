Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- PPP campaign dissolves; Yoon says it's his fault (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's campaign leaders offer to resign in personnel overhaul (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'PPP to change everything except Yoon,' chaos 2 months ahead of presidential election (Donga llbo)
-- PPP to change everything except Yoon in desperate remedy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Main opposition party overhauls election campaign amid crisis (Segye Times)
-- Yoon says election feud is his fault, vows to draw conclusion soon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says it's his fault; election campaign overhauled (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party reforms election campaign over crisis stemming from Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon apologized, but 'reform storm' in darkness (Hankook libo)
-- Trash as big as the size of Yeouido piles up (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. expert says next five years will see real war of electric cars (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- PPP campaign gets more chaotic with a major overhaul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Feuding, gaffes, falling support put opposition campaign in crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Opposition party seeks breakthrough by overhauling campaign (Korea Times)
