(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 4)

Both Lee and Yoon need to figure out why Ahn's popularity is growing. An increasing number of people, particularly centrist voters, might have begun to feel disillusioned by their populist and negative campaign tactics. They should read the minds of young voters in their 20s and 30s who are rushing to support Ahn. The PPP's Yoon, in particular, should overhaul his campaign strategy as many people are turning their backs on him and shifting their support to Ahn due mainly to a series of controversial remarks and a lack of policy proposals, calling into question his competence and qualification as a presidential candidate.