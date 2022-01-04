(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 4)

The primary responsibility for the chaos must be taken by Yoon as he could not effectively present a vision for the country, not to mention his repeated gaffes. In particular, Yoon showed an ambiguous attitude toward his wife's repeated fabrications on her resume to find a job at colleges. That squarely contradicts his previous championing of fairness, a core value he tried to uphold as former prosecutor general. Yoon also should have embraced his contenders in the primary instead of shunning them. That is in sharp contrast with DP candidate Lee, who managed to reconcile with his competitor Lee Nak-yon in the last minute.