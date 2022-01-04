Seoul stocks edge down on weak tech, bio
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Tuesday, led by losses in tech and bio heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,986.4 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.39 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.33 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 1.32 percent.
Among gainers, leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.31 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,195 won to the U.S. dollar, down 3.2 won from the previous session's close.
