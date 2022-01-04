K League adds new promotion-relegation playoff for 2022

Until last season, the winner of the K League 2 earned an automatic promotion to the K League 1. From the K League 2, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams met in the first round of the playoffs, and the winner went on to face the No. 2 team in the next round. The winning club of that match then played the 11th-ranked team from the K League 1 in the promotion-relegation playoff, where the winner would get to play in the top division the following year.