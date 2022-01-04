Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------------------
(LEAD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 3rd day amid lingering omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the third straight day Tuesday amid tightened social distancing rules, but health authorities are on high alert after the first omicron-linked deaths were reported a day earlier.
The country added 3,024 new COVID-19 infections, including 2,889 local infections, raising the total caseload to 645,226, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------------------
Lee vows to build S. Korea into 5th most powerful country
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged Tuesday to build South Korea into the fifth most powerful country in the world with an income per capita of US$50,000.
Lee made the promise during a New Year's press conference held at a Kia car plant in Gwangmyeong, southwest of Seoul. The factory is considered the birthplace of South Korea's auto industry and a symbol of the 1997 financial crisis.
------------------------------
BOK chief voices concerns over growing credit risk among households, self-employed
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank chief Tuesday urged local financial institutions to brace for the possibility of growing credit risk from heavily indebted households and self-employed as the country will continue to tighten loose financial and monetary policy put in place to prop up the pandemic-hit economy.
Lee Ju-yeol, governor of the Bank of Korea (BOK), made the remarks in his written New Year's greetings for the financial community, adding that such credit risk could get worse amid rising external uncertainty.
------------------------------
Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 FE at CES; launch date set for Jan. 11
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will unveil its Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), set to open Wednesday in Las Vegas, one of the most anticipated phones among Samsung fans for its flagship expertise and reasonable prices.
The launch of the long-awaited model, which had widely been speculated to be out last summer, was delayed due to the global chip shortage that roiled automotive and appliance production around the globe.
------------------------------
Seoul stocks deepen losses late Tue. morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks deepened their losses late Tuesday morning, led by losses from institutional sell-offs.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.09 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,974.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
------------------------------
Webtoon-based TV series set to catch eyes of viewers in 2022
SEOUL -- In 2022 TV lineups released by South Korean broadcasters and global streaming services, a slew of webtoon-based series are drawing attention from Korean drama fans at home and abroad.
In recent years, homegrown webtoons, or web-based comics, have risen as a tried-and-true source of fresh ideas for producers and screenwriters here. Many of their TV adaptations, including the drama "Itaewon Class" (2020) and Netflix's original "Hellbound" (2021), have become global hits.
(END)