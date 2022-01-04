F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force
13:50 January 04, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- An F-35A fighter operated by South Korea's Air Force made an emergency landing during a training session Tuesday due to avionic system issues, with its pilot having emerged unscathed, officials said.
The radar-evading jet made the "belly landing" on a runway at an air base in Seosan, 151 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 12:51 p.m. after the issues caused the landing gear to become momentarily dormant, the officials said.
The pilot walked away unscathed, they added.
