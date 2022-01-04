Go to Contents
Moon's former senior economic secretary appointed as OECD ambassador

17:25 January 04, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's former senior economic secretary has been appointed as South Korea's new ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the foreign ministry said Tuesday

Ahn Il-hwan took the diplomatic post two months after he stepped down as Moon's top economic aide, citing "health reasons."

"As an expert in economic, financial and trade affairs, he will play a role to enhance national interests," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Ahn served as second vice finance minister from May 2020 to March 2021. He had also held other key posts at the finance ministry, including the spokesperson from 2014-15.

Ahn Il-hwan, a senior secretary for economic affairs, speaks during a parliamentary committee meeting on Aug. 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

