Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools suspended
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A court on Tuesday suspended the enforcement of the government's vaccine pass system in cram schools and other private education facilities for young students.
The ruling by the Seoul Administrative Court calls for the suspension of the vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools and public study rooms until an initial ruling in a legal complaint recently launched against the government is settled.
A number of civic groups filed the case against the health minister and other top health officials last month, claiming that the vaccine pass at education facilities infringes on students' freedom and learning rights.
The court said the measure essentially amounts to "effectively limiting the rights (of unvaccinated people) to use cram schools and study facilities."
The decision to require presentations of vaccine certificates at public study rooms and cram schools starting February has been met with wide opposition among parents, arguing the measure amounts to forcing vaccination upon minors.
The plan was announced in early December along with toughened gathering restrictions amid the latest virus resurgence and a pileup of student infections. Due to strong backlash, the adoption of the scheme has been delayed to March with a one-month grace period.
