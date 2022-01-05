Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Main opposition party's presidential candidate to unveil campaign overhaul (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms, study cafes (Segye Times)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party's presidential candidate to unveil campaign overhaul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Hankyoreh)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Hankook libo)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate for cram schools, study rooms (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- At CES, Samsung unveils a phone, LG two TVs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul court suspends student 'vaccine pass' mandate (Korea Herald)
-- Candidates suffer from mounting distrust (Korea Times)
