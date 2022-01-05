(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 5)

Korea's overall vaccination rate -- those who have completed the second jab -- is 83.1 percent of the total population, recording the highest rate among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member nations.The figure for those who have gotten their third shots is 37 percent, and 78.3 percent for those aged 60 or over. Other vaccination numbers are going up as well, signaling a positive trend in the coming months, though it is difficult to rule out the possibility that the omicron and other new variants could disrupt the country's social distancing regime.