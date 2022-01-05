Go to Contents
PPP campaign chief indicates willingness to resign voluntarily

08:20 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The campaign chief of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol indicated his willingness to resign voluntarily Wednesday amid widespread speculation Yoon decided to part ways with the veteran politician amid a deepening internal feud.

Kim Chong-in, who has earned the nickname Kingmaker, for helping major parties win key elections, made the remark to Yonhap News Agency, just hours before Yoon announces a new lineup of his campaign with a focus on removing Kim as its chief.

"If our thoughts do not align, we part ways," Kim said in a phone call with Yonhap.

When asked about reports that he was informed of Yoon's plan to dismiss him, Kim said he was not aware.

"If I quit, I quit. There's no such thing as being dismissed," he said.

Meanwhile, Yoon's confidant, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, announced his departure on Facebook, saying he will quit his posts as party secretary-general and head of a campaign unit.

The opposition campaign has been plagued by factional infighting amid declining support for Yoon in public opinion polls.

This undated file photo shows Kim Chong-in (C), the chief of the main opposition People Power Party's presidential campaign. (Yonhap)

