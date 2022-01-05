PPP campaign chief indicates willingness to resign voluntarily
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The campaign chief of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol indicated his willingness to resign voluntarily Wednesday amid widespread speculation Yoon decided to part ways with the veteran politician amid a deepening internal feud.
Kim Chong-in, who has earned the nickname Kingmaker, for helping major parties win key elections, made the remark to Yonhap News Agency, just hours before Yoon announces a new lineup of his campaign with a focus on removing Kim as its chief.
"If our thoughts do not align, we part ways," Kim said in a phone call with Yonhap.
When asked about reports that he was informed of Yoon's plan to dismiss him, Kim said he was not aware.
"If I quit, I quit. There's no such thing as being dismissed," he said.
Meanwhile, Yoon's confidant, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, announced his departure on Facebook, saying he will quit his posts as party secretary-general and head of a campaign unit.
The opposition campaign has been plagued by factional infighting amid declining support for Yoon in public opinion polls.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)