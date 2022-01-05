(2nd LD) PPP campaign chief says he's parting ways with Yoon
(ATTN: UPDATES with Kim's remarks in last 3 paras; CHANGES photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The campaign chief of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol all but confirmed his resignation Wednesday as the party plunged deeper into an internal feud just two months ahead of the election.
Kim Chong-in, who has earned the nickname "Kingmaker" for helping major parties win key elections, made the remark shortly before Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) announces a new lineup of his campaign with a focus on removing Kim as its chief.
"If that is the extent of his political judgment capacity, he can no longer share in my intentions," he said outside his office, expressing displeasure at how his suggestion of a sweeping overhaul was portrayed as an attempt to stage a coup against Yoon.
"There is no vision for how Yoon will run the country if he becomes president, which is why they are still lost," he added.
Earlier in the day, Kim made similar remarks in a phone call with Yonhap News Agency.
"If our thoughts do not align, we part ways," Kim said.
When asked about reports that he was informed of Yoon's plan to dismiss him, Kim said he was not aware.
"If I quit, I quit. There's no such thing as being dismissed," he said.
Meanwhile, Yoon's confidant, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, announced his departure on Facebook, saying he will quit his posts as party secretary-general and head of a campaign unit.
Kweon has been at the center of a power struggle between Yoon and PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok, with Lee accusing the lawmaker of spreading unfounded claims.
"Internal conflict is the shortcut to defeat," Kweon wrote. "I hope with my resignation, all grievances and division will fully disappear."
The opposition campaign has been plagued by factional infighting amid declining support for Yoon in public opinion polls just two months ahead of the March 9 presidential election.
On Monday, four surveys found Yoon trailing behind ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung by between 1.7 and 9.7 percentage points.
Yoon is expected to announce the complete dissolution of his existing campaign and the launch of a new organization staffed with only core campaign officials.
The shakeup was triggered in part by Kim's public call for a campaign overhaul Monday. Upon hearing the news, Yoon canceled the remainder of his public schedule that day and on Tuesday to focus on reorganizing his campaign.
All the senior members of the committee, excluding Kim, have already offered their resignations to Yoon.
The party's senior leaders, including its floor leader and chief policymaker, have also expressed their intention to quit.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)