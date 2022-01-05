(3rd LD) Yoon announces dissolution of campaign committee for reorganization
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol announced the dissolution of his campaign committee for a reorganization Wednesday, just two months ahead of the election.
Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) confirmed the departure of campaign chief Kim Chong-in and the appointment of PPP Rep. Kwon Young-se as the new leader of his campaign as he announced the changes during a press conference at the party's headquarters.
"I will start anew with a different look from what I have done until now," he said. "As of today, I will dissolve the campaign committee."
Just a couple of hours before the press conference, Kim all but confirmed his departure.
"If that is the extent of his political judgment capacity, he can no longer share in my intentions," he said outside his office, expressing displeasure at how his suggestion of a sweeping overhaul was portrayed as an attempt to stage a coup against Yoon.
"There is no vision for how Yoon will run the country if he becomes president, which is why they are still lost," said the veteran politician who has earned the nickname "Kingmaker" for helping major parties win key elections.
Meanwhile, Yoon's confidant, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, announced his departure on Facebook, saying he will quit his posts as party secretary-general and head of a campaign unit.
Kweon has been at the center of a power struggle between Yoon and PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok, with Lee accusing the lawmaker of spreading unfounded claims.
"Internal conflict is the shortcut to defeat," Kweon wrote. "I hope with my resignation, all grievances and division will fully disappear."
The opposition campaign has been plagued by factional infighting amid declining support for Yoon in public opinion polls just two months ahead of the March 9 presidential election.
On Monday, four surveys found Yoon trailing behind ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung by between 1.7 and 9.7 percentage points.
The shakeup was triggered in part by Kim's public call for a campaign overhaul Monday. Upon hearing the news, Yoon canceled the remainder of his public schedule that day and on Tuesday to focus on reorganizing his campaign.
All the senior members of the committee, excluding Kim, have already offered their resignations to Yoon.
The party's senior leaders, including its floor leader and chief policymaker, have also expressed their intention to quit.
