N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS

08:26 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, South Korea's military said, in the reclusive regime's first show of force this year.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the latest launch in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate further.

It marks the first projectile launch since Pyongyang fired off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in October last year.
