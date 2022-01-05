Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. bond yields woes
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, as investors are worried that the rising long-term bond yields in the United States may hasten the Federal Reserve's tapering move.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.68 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,980.56 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Tech heavyweights traded bearish, tracking overnight tech losses on Wall Street.
A continued rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled down the tech-laden NASDAQ by 1.33 percent, reminding investors of the U.S. Fed's imminent rate hikes.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.78 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 3.01 percent, with its rival Kakao dipping 3.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
