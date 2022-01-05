Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. bond yields woes

09:34 January 05, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, as investors are worried that the rising long-term bond yields in the United States may hasten the Federal Reserve's tapering move.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.68 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,980.56 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Tech heavyweights traded bearish, tracking overnight tech losses on Wall Street.

A continued rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled down the tech-laden NASDAQ by 1.33 percent, reminding investors of the U.S. Fed's imminent rate hikes.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.78 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver retreated 3.01 percent, with its rival Kakao dipping 3.14 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,196.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK